THERE was flipping great fun as Lichfield celebrated Shrove Tuesday with its annual pancake races.

The weather held as a large crowd gathered on Bore Street to watch competitors battle it out for the title.

More than 50 entrants took part in a series of races, flipping their pancakes as they raced towards the Guildhall.

A spokesperson for Lichfield City Council said:

“It was wonderful to see so many excited children getting involved.”

The winner of the Ladies’ Final was Britney Lewis from John German Estate Agents, who secured her name on the Golden Pancake Day Trophy for the third year running.

The Gents’ Race was won by Arnold Obadai of Sweatbox Boxing Club, while ten-year-old Finlay Newcombe claimed victory in the Under 10s Race.

Triumphing in the Mascots Race was Fin Jones from Wynniatt Husey Accountants, who dashed to victory dressed as a hotdog.