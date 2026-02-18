A FUNDRAISING drive is hoping to help Lichfield karate stars compete on the global stage once more.

Lichfield Sport Karate Club (LSKC) secured a total of 21 titles in a range of junior and adult categories at a recent competition in Germany.

Among the standout performances were

Allan Westwood – eight golds.

Milo Hudson – three golds and one silver

Ted Edge – three golds, one silver and one bronze.

Leigha Lancaster – one gold, three silvers and two bronze.

Sophia Braddock – two golds.

Jackson Carr – two golds and one silver.

Reuben Hudson – one gold and one silver.

Ethan Bishop – one gold.

Leah Jennings – one silver.

The results have seen a number of athletes selected to represent England in the World Championships in Abu Dhabi in August.

But despite the success, they now face the challenge of covering travel, accommodation and entry fees – and with some competitors facing the risk of missing out due to financial constraints, the club is now hoping local sponsors will step forward to help.

An LSKC spokesperson said:

“We are incredibly proud of our athletes and what they have achieved. To have so many selected to represent England is a tremendous honour for them and for Lichfield. “We are now seeking local sponsors to ensure every athlete has the opportunity to compete.”

Businesses interested in supporting the club’s England squad can contact Adam Braddock via Adam.Braddock@icloud.com or call 07703 182838.