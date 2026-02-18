A DOG owner from Lichfield who rescued her four-legged friend from a life of pain and suffering abroad could see him honoured with one of the top prizes at this year’s Crufts.

Jessica Holmes, 32, welcomed Iggy into her home three years ago – and he has now been shortlisted for the Royal Kennel Club’s Hero Dog Award.

It’s a far cry from the ten-year-old pooch’s previous life as an abandoned animal in Turkey.

Before his arrival, Iggy was badly injured and unable to bear weight on his front legs before being rescued from a local government shelter by UK-based charity Angels for Animals and put in a private boarding kennel.

Jessica said:

“He was put through a six-week intensive physio course over there, which I can imagine was pretty unbearable because unsurprisingly he was still limping after it. “The charity fundraised and paid for him to come to a UK medical foster, then he went to an orthopaedic specialist down in the Cotswolds and they soon found out both his elbows were broken. “They were table to operate on him. His legs were very broken – there was no cartilage or ligaments left in his front legs – and due to having to over-compensate on his other joints he’s got really bad arthritis. “He gets a lot of physio and he’s like a walking pharmacy to keep him as comfortable as possible.”

Such was the extent of Iggy’s injuries, he was never going to make a full recovery and to this day has limited mobility. He is taken out for a walk every day, but only for a short distance and at a slow pace.

However, this has not stopped Iggy from becoming a therapy dog at dementia care homes in the area.

Jessica said:

“As soon as we got him home it was very obvious he was very people orientated. “When he came with me to the pub everyone was just obsessed with him and he loved the attention, so I started looking into how we could do it more officially for him. “I started to look into a couple of charities and after being accredited we work with a charity called Therapy Dogs Nationwide. He passed his assessment with flying colours because he’s a ten out of ten good boy. “Because he’s not a dog who can walk for miles and miles he also gets so much from that engagement of being with other people when he’s doing his therapy work. It gives him stimulation as much as he helps other people as well.”

Going from the hardest of beginnings to making such a big impact to the wellbeing of others is the big reason why Iggy was selected in the Hero Support Dog category for the Royal Kennel Club’s Hero Dog Award.

The award is put to a public vote during Crufts, with the winner being announced during the final day of the world’s biggest dog show.

Jessica said:

“When we nominated Iggy I didn’t expect to head back, to be honest. Obviously, everyone thinks their dogs are incredible, and the majority of dogs are, so I was just like ‘we’ll put it in and see what happens’. “To hear that he’d been shortlisted and he was the Rescue Dog of the Year was a lovely moment and showed just how incredible he is. “Iggy was in rescue for two years before we applied for him – nobody else had – and I think it’s just a great success story. There are so many dogs up and down the country and overseas that require medical treatment and better chances over here, and it just highlights why you shouldn’t turn a blind eye to them.”

Crufts, run by the Royal Kennel Club, is held from 5th to 8th March 2026 at the NEC Birmingham. Viewers can follow all the action and highlights on Channel 4 and More4, and for further information and tickets visit crufts.org.uk. The public can now watch each of the finalist’s stories in specially-made videos and vote for their Hero Dog 2026 by visiting crufts.org.uk/herodogaward.