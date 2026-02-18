A BURNTWOOD business has appointed a new chair.

Ian Burns will take on the role at Tara Group after Sir John Crabtree’s decision to step down after six years in the role.

The family-owned company has 300 employees and has achieved a £213million turnover last year.

Ian founded Cameron Homes – one of three divisional companies in the Tara Group in 1994.

Julie Caudle, chief operating officer for Tara Group, said:

“We are immensely grateful to John for steering the group’s recent growth since 2020 by empowering us to think differently, while staying true to our founding principles and values. “Tara Group’s building blocks are aligned for long-term growth and exemplary sustainability, which we are working holistically to deliver. Making profit also means we can reinvest it – on people most in need within the communities we operate in. “The Noel Sweeney Foundation donated £512,000 to 199 local causes last year alone. In addition, the staff of Cameron Homes, Chasetown Civil Engineering and Keon Homes devoted 700 volunteering hours to 23 charities and projects during 2025. “Not only is Ian very well known to all the staff within the group, he has been involved in the regional housebuilding and construction industry for over four decades.”

Ian, 65, was managing director of Cameron Homes for 29 years until transitioning to consultancy and non-executive roles in 2023.

He said:

“I am thrilled to be appointed by the trustees and directors to become the chair of Tara Group. “While Cameron Homes and Keon are responding to the housing crisis and constructing energy efficient, quality homes, Chasetown Civil Engineering is delivering technical groundworks to the highest standard, resulting in a formidable project pipeline. “With 1,000 new homes in our sights, our collective mantra is more homes, same heart. “These exemplary businesses are great brands, with great reputations. Experienced, passionate, entrepreneurial directors and teams are driving growth, investing in talent, keeping people safe, and overcoming industry challenges. “The Tara Group has a very exciting future.”