ORGANISERS of a fundraising ball have distributed a total of £160,000 to four local charities.

The 2025 Midlands Construction Charity Ball was organised by Lichfield business Tippers, alongside EH Smith Builders Merchants, Friel Homes and M Lambe Construction.

It brought together independent and family-owned firms from the construction industry for an evening of entertainment at The Belfry.

St Giles Hospice, Acorns Children’s Hospice, the Christy Lambe Foundation and Tabor Living have all received cheques for £40,000 following the ball.

Amy Tipper, from Tippers, said:

“It was fantastic to visit each of our supported charities and personally distribute the donations. “Every organisation was incredibly appreciative, especially during the tough economic times we are currently facing. These donations simply wouldn’t have been possible without the generosity of our attendees and sponsors, and we’re proud to support charities doing such important work across the Midlands.”

Elinor Eustace, CEO of St Giles Hospice, said:

“We had a fabulous time at the event and amazed at the outstanding amount raised. We are eternally grateful for this support.”

Preparations are already underway for the 2026 event. Businesses interested in supporting or sponsoring can email marketing@tippers.com.