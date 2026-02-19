THE sounds of Lichfield are being captured by a local business.

Cathedral Hearing has been developing a catalogue of audio recordings ahead of World Hearing Day on 3rd March.

Principal audiologist Laura Evans said she hoped that the Sounds of the City initiative would help people “reflect on how rich and detailed everyday hearing is”.

She added:

“Hearing often deteriorates gradually, meaning everyday sounds can fade into the background until they are much less audible. “The most common type of hearing issue affects the higher frequencies, which can impair hearing clarity and enjoyment of sounds such as birdsong and music. “What makes Lichfield so amazing is a combination of its sites, places and importantly, it’s sounds. Those suffering from hearing loss are therefore missing out on a huge chunk of what helps makes Lichfield the beautiful city it is.”

Audio recorded so far includes the Lichfield Cathedral bells, birdsong in Beacon Park, town crier Adrian Holmes and a match at Lichfield Hockey Club.

Laura said:

“Every sound has a story. The cathedral’s bells produce a range of frequencies peppered with strike notes when the bell chimes on the hour. There’s the beautiful and tranquil Beacon Park, full of birdsong but with the distant hum of the A51. Then we have many busy coffee shops full of people chatting and machines grinding beans – lots of conflicting noises.”

The sounds will appear on the Cathedral Hearing website, with the collection being added to throughout the year.

The current recordings will also be used to test out hearing technology at an open day between 10am and 4pm on 28th February.

To sign up for the free consultations visit www.cathedralhearing.co.uk or call 01543 319641.