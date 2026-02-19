MEN are being invited to join a new choir being launched by an award-winning programme in Lichfield.

MusicShare has been developed over the past 20 years by Lichfield Cathedral School, The Music Partnership and Lichfield Cathedral.

As well as providing singing workshops in schools, it has also spawned five choirs so far – and now a sixth is set to be added.

Mantabile will be for men aged over 18. Practice sessions will start on Monday (23rd February) from 4.45pm to 5.45pm at the Explorer Scout Hut off the Shaw Lane Car Park at Beacon Park.

A spokesperson said:

“The idea will be to have fun singing all different styles of music in a supportive group, with no pressure and lots of fun. “There is no audition, so come along even if you think you can’t sing. “The choir will be led by Connor Collerton who is a tenor in Lichfield Cathedral Choir.”

The sessions cost £20 for the half-term or £40 for the full term, with the first workshop free as a trial.

For more details, email musicsharechoirs@lichfieldcathedralschool.com.