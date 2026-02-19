PARENTS of swimmers say facilities are “not fit for purpose” at Burntwood Leisure Centre.

The families from Burntwood Swimming Club have raised their concerns with Lichfield District Council after pump failures forced the complete closure of the pool.

They also highlighted a range of concerns about issues with changing facilities and the standard of the pool area, warning action was needed sooner rather than later.

In a letter to the council’s Lichfield West Midlands Traded Services company, the parents said:

“We are writing to request immediate and urgent intervention regarding the ongoing and increasingly serious situation at Burntwood Leisure Centre. “Several weeks ago, the air conditioning system failed. Since that time, conditions within the pool environment have deteriorated significantly and now present clear health and safety concerns. “These issues include rusting metal barriers poolside, which have already caused damage to equipment and clothing due to rust staining. The excessive humidity has also led to large pools of standing water on walkways and in seating areas, creating a substantial slip hazard. “Additionally, there have been reports of insects crawling up the walls of cubicles within the changing rooms, which is deeply concerning from a hygiene perspective. “The heat and humidity levels poolside are unacceptable. Parents are struggling to sit safely for extended periods and coaches are visibly overheated and uncomfortable.”

They said the closure of the pool had left swimmers facing uncertainty ahead of a key competition date.

It is not expected to reopen fully until March.

“The temporary closure of the pool has left both children and adult swimmers without access to training facilities. “For many of our swimmers, this disruption could not have come at a worse time as 25 children are due to compete in the Staffordshire County Championships. “Club management have been forced to take time off work at short notice to attempt to source alternative pool provision which may still be insufficient. “The issues indicate a facility that is currently not fit for purpose and requires urgent remedial action.”

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said efforts were taking place to tackle issues at the centre.

They added that a meeting was being sought with the swimming club:

“We recognise how important Burntwood Leisure Centre is to local clubs and the wider community and we understand the frustration caused by the recent disruption. “Work has been ongoing to address a number of issues at the centre, including the replacement of the pool hall ventilation system, which is now complete and improving air circulation. “The recent pool closure was caused by a significant plant failure following a breached pipe which resulted in flooding to the pump area. Specialist repairs are progressing as quickly as possible. “We are working closely with clubs to provide updates and are coordinating temporary alternative provision where we can while repairs continue. “A meeting has also been offered to the swimming club to work through concerns directly and ensure everyone has a clear understanding of the plan moving forward. “We remain committed to maintaining safe, high-quality facilities and will share confirmed reopening timelines as soon as final technical assessments are complete.”