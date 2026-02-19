PLANS to build homes on land used for car parking in Burntwood have been rejected.

The development had proposed two houses and three apartments on the plot off Edwards Road in Chasetown.

But Lichfield District Council has refused permission for the scheme.

A planning officer’s report said:

“The proposed development would result in the loss of an existing car park containing 13 spaces which serves nearby commercial premises and provides parking for visitors to the local area. “The proposal would reduce the number of available spaces and provide replacement parking solely for the proposed residential development, with no provision to accommodate existing users of the site. “In the absence of evidence demonstrating that the existing parking demand can be accommodated elsewhere, the development would result in displaced on street parking on surrounding roads, to the detriment of highway safety. The Highway Authority has raised an objection on this basis. “The loss of an established parking facility relied upon by the public to access local services would reduce accessibility to the centre and represents the loss of infrastructure supporting existing communities. The proposal would therefore give rise to unacceptable highway safety impacts, the residual cumulative impacts of which would be severe.”

Full details can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.