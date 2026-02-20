ORGANISERS say the Lichfield Sheriff’s Ride has taken a “momentous step” after becoming a registered charity.

The move comes after the Lichfield Shrievalty Association took on the running of the historic event in 2023.

The ride dates back to 1553 when Queen Mary gave the city the right to appoint its own Sheriff.

The modern event now sees cyclists as well as those on horseback navigate the boundary of the city.

A spokesperson said:

“As a Charitable Incorporated Organisation we have a different legal structure which will enable us to seek funding from a much wider variety of sources. “This is a momentous step for the reinvigorated organisation that took over the running of the ride in 2023. “We would like to thank all of our supporters and sponsors – and many thanks to Lichfield City Council who will continue to host the departure ceremony from outside the Guildhall on the day of the ride.”

This year’s Sheriff’s Ride will take place on 5th September.