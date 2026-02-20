A COUNCILLOR says efforts are taking place to tackle problem parking near schools and shops in Burntwood.

Cllr Andrew Clissett, Reform UK representative for Burntwood North at Staffordshire County Council, said concerns of residents had been “heard loud and clear”.

Locals had highlighted issues around primary schools in the town as well as pavements being blocked on Morley Road.

Cllr Clissett said efforts were being taken to tackle the problems:

“Over the last few weeks, many people have reached out regarding dangerous parking and near misses at our schools and local shops. “Pedestrian safety must come first, so I have requested target patrols from Civil Enforcement Officers to monitor hotspots during peak school run times. “We are looking into installing new parking signage in key areas to remind drivers of their responsibilities to wheelchair users and parents with pushchairs. “I am in discussions with the highways department regarding longer-term solutions, including potential physical deterrents and road layout reviews for our busiest junctions.”

Cllr Clissett said drivers should also play their part to help improve safety.

“While I understand the school run is a rush, parking with all four wheels on the pavement or blocking junctions puts our community at risk. Let’s keep Burntwood safe.”