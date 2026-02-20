LOCAL groups are being urged to apply for funding to run events to mark Armed Forces Day.

The Government is providing £500,000 to mark the occasion across the country. this summer.

Lichfield MP Dave Robertson said he hoped local organisations would apply to run events such as community picnics, parades or talks by service personnel.

He said:

“Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages proudly backs our armed forces community – and I’m delighted this government is funding these vital community events. “I look forward to celebrating alongside our service personnel in June.”

Armed Forces Week starts on 22nd June, with Armed Forces Day taking place on 27th June.

Groups intending to apply for funding to host events have until 30th March to do so.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

“Our Armed Forces make extraordinary sacrifices to keep us safe, but they can’t do what they do without the support of their families, friends and communities across the country. “In June we look forward to coming together as a proud nation to celebrate Armed Forces Day – and I want this funding to help make this year the best yet. “If you back our forces and want to thank them with a celebration in your local area, do apply for a grant and register your event with us so we can help you spread the word.”

Details on applying for funding can be found online.