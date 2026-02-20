A DRIVER who went the wrong way on the M6 Toll before doing three times the speed limit on a 30mph road has been jailed.

Jordan Sneddon, 28 and of Tamworth, was sentenced to 14 months in prison at Stafford Crown Court after he admitted driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

In August last year, police were called to the M6 Toll when Sneddon’s black MG vehicle turned around at the pay area and started driving the wrong way back down the carriageway.

He then drove on to Burntwood Way before officers spotted in on Pool Lane – but Sneddon failed to stop and was pursued through Burntwood and Lichfield, where police clocked him driving at 90mph in a 30mph zone. He also went through a red light and collided with a roundabout, causing his car to leave the ground.

After joining the A51, the car came to a stop due to the extensive damage it had sustained.

As part of his sentencing, Seddon was convicted of failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He was disqualified from driving for two years, extended for seven months. He was also ordered to take an extended re-test.

PC Mark Boyles said:

“Sneddon’s driving was incredibly reckless and could have easily resulted in someone being seriously or fatally injured. “I’m pleased that we were able to resolve this incident safely and prevent potential injury to both Sneddon and other road users.”