LICHFIELD City are back in home action this weekend when they welcome St Neots Town.

The visitors currently sit rooted to the bottom of the table after a run of four straight defeats.

Ivor Green’s City side, meanwhile, find themselves 14th in a congested mid-table – eight points above the drop zone and seven points off the play-offs.

Lichfield are without a win or goal in their last two outings though, having drawn 0-0 with Racing Club Warwick and lost 2-0 against Bolder St Michaels.

The reverse fixture at St Neots in October saw City run out 1-0 winners courtesy of a Jack Edwards goal.

Kick-off tomorrow (21st February) is at 3pm.