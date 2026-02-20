A NEW patron has been appointed at the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Sir David Nicholson KCB CBE will bring his experience as a senior leadership figure in the NHS to the role.

He said:

“I have long admired the professionalism of its crews and the impact the service has on communities across the Midlands. I am honoured to become a patron and look forward to supporting the charity’s continued growth and innovation.”

“Midlands Air Ambulance Charity plays a vital role in delivering lifesaving pre‑hospital emergency care when every second counts.

Hanna Sebright, chief executive ifficer of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“Sir David’s reputation, experience and passion for improving patient outcomes position him as an ideal patron for our charity.

“His support will be invaluable as we continue to develop our clinical services and ensure our organisation remains at the forefront of pre‑hospital emergency medicine.”