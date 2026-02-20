LICHFIELD’S Finlay Lines enjoyed a a competitive weekend in the BNL Champions Winter Cup.

The karting star bounced back after a challenging start to the meeting, finishing 11th in his group after qualifying.

The city youngster found his true form in heat one to take fourth, before claiming the win in heat two after a brilliant run to the front – but a post-race penalty dropped him to tenth.

Lines had shown he had the pace though, taking third in the super heat to claim a grid spot of seventh in the final.

Another determined and composed drive saw him secure a fifth place finish to round off a positive race weekend.