A DANCE company is bringing a new “jaw-dropping” production to Lichfield.

Motionhouse will present Hidden at the Garrick on Wednesday (25th February).

It follows the success of the company’s previous hits, including 2021 show Nobody.

A spokesperson said:

“Thought-provoking and poignant, Hidden explores how, in an increasingly divided world, light can come out of darkness in times of crisis.

“At the cutting edge of live performance and digital integration, Hidden is a powerful blend of artforms.

“Gravity-defying choreography, an emotive soundscape and a shape-shifting set combine with groundbreaking projections to create an immersive world on stage.”