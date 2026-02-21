FAMILIES in Staffordshire are being urged to check that children are vaccinated against measles.

It comes after national data showed the number of children picking up the illness had increased.

In one part of London, parents have been told that unvaccinated youngsters could be excluded from school in a bid to halt the spread of measles.

Health chiefs say figures show the number of cases in the Midlands is on the rise too.

Dr Ash Banerjee, public health consultant at NHS England in the Midlands, said:

“With the new measles data, we want parents and carers to feel supported seeking advice about anything they’re unsure of, including the new MMRV vaccine, which extends protection to include measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox. “It’s never too late to get up to date on any childhood vaccines for the best protection. I encourage parents to check their child’s records and book a catch-up if needed. The vaccines are safe and effective, are quick and help protect your child, their classmates and the wider community.”

Matthew Missen, consultant in Public Health for NHS Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board, said:

“The increases in measles cases seen nationally is a concern as we know how easily it can spread among people who are not fully vaccinated. “Measles can cause serious complications resulting in hospital admissions with pneumonia and meningitis, and can cause lasting harm, including blindness and hearing loss. “Getting the MMRV vaccine for your child is the best way to prevent measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox infections, and protect others. “If you’re not sure whether your child is up to date, it is important to act by contacting your GP practice. Vaccination is free on the NHS to all eligible who have not had it.”