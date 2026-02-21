A PSYCHIC night is being held at a Lichfield pub.
The Bowling Green will host medium Rachel Cope the event at 7pm on 2nd March.
A spokesperson said:
“With a career spanning many years, Rachel has established herself as a trusted figure in the spiritual community, offering private readings, group demonstrations, workshops and psychic events here in the UK and internationally too.”
Tickets are £18 and can be booked online.
“.. trusted figure in the spiritual community” there are so many things wrong with this sentence.
I predicted that Staffordshire County Council’s Reform candidates would not “cut your tax” if elected. Maybe I’m psychic? Mind you, I didn’t predict a council tax increase of £64.71 a year from residents at their first budget.. Perhaps I’m only partly psychic?