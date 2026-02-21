PLANS to transform Staffordshire’s libraries into “vibrant community hubs” have been welcomed by senior county councillors.

The county’s 43 libraries, which include 27 community-managed facilities, already offer a range of services, from advice and support to computer access, alongside books.

Now Staffordshire County Council’s Reform UK administration has set out a vision to improve libraries further, following a public consultation at the end of last year.

The authority has allocated around £5million towards transforming the library service, with cabinet members backing a new libraries strategy this week.

Cllr Hayley Coles, cabinet member for communities and culture, said:

“This strategy is a shift in how we see library spaces in Staffordshire. We’re going to make them into vibrant community hubs over the next two years. “It has been a strategic review on everything from furniture to how we interact in that space. It’s about where people learn, connect and access support and services in a space and feel part of a community. “At a time when many councils are cutting libraries, we’re choosing to protect and strengthen them. We’ve been listening to residents, we’ve done a survey – young people, staff, volunteers, small and medium enterprises, schools, farmers and community groups – and their feedback is what’s helped us shape this. “We want to make this digitally enabled in the right way, because some community hubs won’t facilitate that, and financially sustainable in the future. We will increase footfall, improve value for money and ensure people know about the services in libraries – one of the things we found was some people didn’t know some of the services offered there. “It’s a very bold, practical approach we’re taking and it’s built very much on commercial thinking. It’s about better use of space, enhanced meeting rooms and digital upgrades, targeted marketing and looking for new opportunities to generate income to make sure we protect these valued spaces going forward. “We’ve got a clear action plan, a dedicated programme board reporting into cabinet, and we’re confident it will secure the long term vision of our libraries and keep them there for years to come.”

A report to the cabinet said that the top five services people wished to see are space for community groups, activities for children and young people, warm welcoming areas with dedicated youth zones and opportunity for refreshments, health and wellbeing support and cultural and creative events.

It added:

“In addition, young people would like to have ‘a voice’ in the resources and services provided by their local library. “Libraries Investment Funding (£5million) was agreed as part of the Medium Term Financial Strategy in February 2024. This funding will be used to deliver the community hub programme and transform libraries into light, bright, airy spaces with flexible spaces to accommodate organisations, delivery activities and events, enable people to meet, provide quiet spaces for study and spaces to sit and read. “External funding of over £581,000 has also been secured from both the Libraries Improvement Fund of £464,000 and the Levelling Up Fund of £117,000. In addition to this, £300,000 has been set aside from the libraries’ service budget for the programme. This means that over £5.8million will be invested into developing Staffordshire’s libraries as community hubs. “In April 2026, the early adopters of the community managed libraries model will seek to agree contract and lease arrangements with the county council for a further five years, subject to review in line with local government reorganisation. “It is recommended that cabinet agree continued support for the 27 community managed libraries to ensure the delivery of our libraries strategy and vision. “The county council will reserve the right to discuss with the existing community managed library partners, if the opportunity arises, to share space within their buildings or relocate to alternative buildings to reduce property costs. “Opportunities to relocate libraries will be explored once the outcome of local government reorganisation is confirmed.”