NEW shared ownership properties have been released at a housing development in Lichfield.

Bromford has partnered with Redrow Homes to deliver 24 homes at the Curborough Lakes site.

The first one and two-bedroom properties will be ready to move into int he coming weeks.

Karen Adams, sales manager at Bromford, said:

“The launch of Curborough Lakes h signifies our commitment to delivering quality homes through an affordable scheme in areas that benefit the most.

“We know from previous partnerships that Redrow’s attention to detail, expert design and quality finish lead to many a customer settling into their new homes right away.

“We hope this scheme goes a long way towards empowering those who thought homeownership was a distant dream to realise how quickly it could become a reality.”