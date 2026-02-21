A TRAIN operator is celebrating after scooping a national award.

West Midlands Railway, which operates services to and from Lichfield and Shenstone, ws named Train Operator of the Year at the Rail Business Awards.

It comes after an investment in new trains and infrastructure, including the roll-out of Class 730/0 electric trains on the Cross City Line.

Ian McConnell, managing director at West Midlands Railway, said:

“This award is testament to the hard work of colleagues across our business, who have successfully introduced three new train fleets and future-proofed our train depots, while continuing to keep passengers moving every day. “It’s been a tremendous team effort, so it’s fantastic to be recognised for our achievements over the past year. “We are committed to keeping up this high standard and continuing to improve so we can deliver the best possible service for our customers and communities.”