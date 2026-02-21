A WINTER raffle has helped raise more than £80,000 to St Giles Hospice.

Around 60,000 tickets were purchased in a bid to land the £5,000 jackpot, with all proceeds going towards funding the Whittington charity’s work providing end-of-life care.

Helen Curran, individual giving manager at St Giles Hospice, thanked people who took part for their support.

She said:

“We are absolutely overwhelmed by the kindness of our supporters. “By playing our Winter Raffle and making additional donations on top of their ticket purchases, the funds raised by our supporters will make a huge contribution towards funding specialist palliative and end of life care services for the local people we support.””

As well as the two raffles, St Giles Hospice also operates a weekly lottery to help cover the close to £10million it needs each year to provide care.

For details on how to support the charity by taking part in a draw visit www.stgileshospice.com/lottery.