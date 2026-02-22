CHASETOWN suffered a fourth straight defeat as they went down 4-1 against Mossley.

The early exchanges saw the Scholars push forward with Todd Ferrier’s cross failing to find an attacker.

The opening goal went the way of Mossley though when Mason Fawns rifled past Curtis Pond.

Chasetown tried to respond with Luke Yates attempting to thread a ball through, but it came to nothing as Fin Madigan collected comfortably.

The Mossley keeper was forced into a good save to deny Joey Butlin after he had been found by a pinpoint cross from Jordan Evans.

The Scholars went close to a leveller when the ball cannoned off the upright after a goalmouth scramble, before Butlin’s long range strike drifted wide.

The equaliser eventually came for Chasetown when Joe Thompson powered home off the post.

Any hopes of taking the points disappeared in the second half though as Fawns doubled his tally to restore Mossley’s lead.

Pond produced an excellent stop to prevent the advantage getting bigger – but could do nothing to prevent Fawns completing his hat-trick with another well-taken finish.

The misery was complete for Chasetown when Reece Webb-Foster netted a fourth for Mossley.