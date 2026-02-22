A MICHELIN star chef will help launch a new housing development in Lichfield.

Tom Shepherd will be showcasing his culinary talents at the Curborough Fields scheme off Watery Lane on Saturday (28th February).

Once complete, the development will feature properties from Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes and Redrow.

The owner of Upstairs by Tom Shepherd will offer cooking demonstrations at 11am and 1.30pm as part of the event, before cutting the ribbon alongside Sheriff of Lichfield Revd Ian Hayter.

Elaine Cartwright, sales director at Redrow Midlands, said:

“It’s wonderful to be hosting our first ever launch event with Barratt and David Wilson. We’re thrilled to be working in partnership to bring much-needed, high quality family homes of all sizes to the people of Lichfield. “With a famous face in our showhome, and local treats from Thyme Kitchen and Tipples and Tonics, we’re sure it’s going to be a very busy day. “We can’t wait to show all that this fantastic new development has to offer and how each of our show homes provides something a little different for families and couples of all shapes and sizes at different life stages.”

Prices at the development start at £297,995.