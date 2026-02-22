DIVERTED traffic during an 11-day closure of the A38 could see even more safety and maintenance concerns on a local road, a resident has warned.

The carriageway of the key route is set to shut in both directions from 27th March.

Diversion routes will take drivers through Wood End Lane, the A515, A51 and A5026.

But Elaine Hutchings BEM said she feared vehicles would attempt to use Watery Lane instead, adding to increased construction traffic using the route as part of the housing development currently being build.

She said:

“We fear that the diversion for 11 days on the A38 because of HS2 works will be catastrophic. “Although the official diversion will not direct drivers along Watery Lane, local knowledge and sat-navs will. “This will cause safety issues and traffic congestion on a lane that is not fit for purpose.”

Elaine met with Lichfield District Council’s Cllr Richard Cox to discuss her concerns, as well as highlighting issues with the road, as well as the impact the new housing development was having on those living and working nearby.

She said:

“We have been blighted by long road closures, flooding, congestion, light pollution and noise pollution – and a five-mile diversion each time there is a road closure too. “Residents and businesses along Watery Lane are fighting for answers – we welcome Cllr Cox’s support.”