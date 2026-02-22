TRADING Standards bosses in Staffordshire are backing a new campaign highlighting the risks of using rogue roofers.

The initiative, launched by Checkatrade, is also offering residents advice on protecting themselves from scams.

It comes after recent poor weather – something which can often lead to rogue traders targeting homeowners with older properties.

Cllr Anthony Screen, cabinet member for community safety and resilience at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Rogue traders are a blight on our communities and we must do all we can to stamp them out. “These scammers are simply criminals who try and swindle people out of their money while causing them real distress. There are some simple steps to take and things to remember to protect yourself but if people feel threatened, they should contact the police or Trading Standards.”

People are reminded to be wary of unsolicited visits to their homes, as well as ensuring they do not sign up for work to be carried out at the doorstep.