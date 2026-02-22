A DONATION has boosted efforts to create the UK’s first purpose-built holiday village for seriously ill children and their families near Lichfield.

The Kids’ Village near Wychnor will feature ten four-bedroom lodges and a central facility for communal activities.

More than £5million has already been raised to support the project, with a £25,000 donation coming from the McArthurGlen West Midlands site in Cannock following a range of fundraising initiatives, including a Santa’s Grotto over the festive period.

David Jackson, centre manager at the business, said:

“We are incredibly proud of the profound impact we’ve made, particularly the exceptional amount raised for Kids’ Village through Santa’s Grotto. “It’s a true reflection of our community’s generosity and our ongoing dedication to supporting those who do such vital work. “As we embark on 2026, we are excited to continue strengthening our partnership with Kids’ Village.”