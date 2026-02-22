LICHFIELD City shared the spoils in a home stalemate with St Neots Town.

An even first half saw the visitors carve out a chance with a header over the bar.

At the other, end City went close when Luke Childs was denied by a good save.

Lichfield almost broke the deadlock early in the second half when Jamie Spiers’ long throw sparked a scramble in the box, but a defender’s sliced clearance was tipped over the bar by visiting keeper James Goff.

Leighton McMenemy was next to carve out an opportunity but his header was cleared off the line.

Spiers then rifled over the bar, while Finlay Shorrock’s header was kept out by Goff.

St Neots fired wide of the target as the two sides traded opportunities.

Lichfield stopper Brendon Bunn did well to prevent the visitors breaking the deadlock with a stop from a one-on-one duel.

Spiers then had to clear off the line as City’s goal led a charmed life.

But the hosts almost grabbed all three points late on, but Luca Taylor sent a strike wide of the goal.