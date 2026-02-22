A NEW memory support group has opened in Lichfield for people living with dementia.

Wings of Support aims to offer “connection and community” when members meet fortnightly at the city’s library.

Organised by Visiting Angels, the informal group is designed to bring together those with dementia and their families.

Tiegan Norris, care manager at Visiting Angels, said:

“We are passionate about supporting our local community. Wings of Support is open to everyone — not just our clients. “We want to ensure that families affected by dementia have access to free, accessible support close to home.”

The sessions take place every other Wednesday at Lichfield Library and is open to people at all stages of memory loss, along with family members, friends and carers. The group’s next meeting is on 4th March.

For more details, call 01543 399550.