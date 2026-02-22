A SONGWRITING superstar will explore his stellar catalogue of work at a show in Lichfield.

Guy Chambers has written for the likes of Tina Turner, Kylie Minogue, Scissor Sisters, Diana Ross, Tom Jones, James Blunt, Rufus Wainwright and Mark Ronson.

He also co-wrote a number of Robbie Williams hits, including Angels, Millennium, Feel, Let Me Entertain You and Rock DJ, as well as composing for film and theatre shows.

Guy will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 6th March to play piano arrangements of some of the hits and tell the stories behind their creation.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“We’re super excited that Guy is making a return visit to The Hub.”

Tickets for the show are £22 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.