AN art workshop is taking place at a Lichfield pub.

The Turnpike will host the event from 7.30pm this evening (23rd February).

Participants will work to create a portrait of artist Frida Kahlo.

A spokesperson said:

“In this two-hour adult art workshop, you’ll explore Frida’s fascinating story and iconic style, while creating your own vibrant mixed-media collage portrait inspired by her work.

“No experience is needed, just come ready to experiment, layer and play with colour in a friendly, welcoming setting.”