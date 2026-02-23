A LICHFIELD school says an “unexpected maintenance issue” has forced it to open later than anticipated.

Students are returning to classes today (23rd February) after the half-term break.

But Nether Stowe School says it will stay shut until 10am.

In a statement on social media, the school said:

“Due to an unexpected maintenance issue, students are not expected to arrive at school until 10am today. “We are currently awaiting engineers. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

The delayed reopening follows previous issues which have forced students out of the classroom, including industrial action by teachers and “urgent repairs”.

It also saw parts of its playing fields closed off to students due to issues with rubble coming to the surface.