A LOCAL history organisation is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

The Burntwood Family History Group (BFHG) will take part in a number of initiatives to mark the milestone.

They will be taking part in a number group visit to locations including the National Memorial Arboretum and Beaudesert Hall, as well as participating in the Burntwood Wakes.

The group, which meets regularly at Erasmus Darwin Academy in Burntwood, also hosts monthly advice sessions for people exploring their family history at Burntwood Library at The Hub at St Mary’s in Lichfield.

For more details visit the Burntwood Family History Group’s website.