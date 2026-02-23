A BUILDING in Lichfield city centre could be converted for residential use if plans are approved.

The development has been proposed for Minster House on Minster Pool Walk.

Planning applications have been submitted to Lichfield District Council for works to convert the listed building, which is currently used as offices.

The lower and ground floor would become a four-bedroom apartment, which the first and second floor would create two two-bedroom apartments.

A planning statement said:

“Alterations to the exterior are limited. The only proposed change is the removal of the non-original timber shutters at lower ground floor level. These shutters are in a poor state of repair and no longer fit for purpose. “Internally, the principal historic fabric of the building will remain unaltered, preserving its proportions, layout and materials. “A number of modern, non-original stud partitions, fixtures and fittings will be removed. Where existing structural openings require closure as part of the proposals, they will be infilled using lightweight, surface-mounted stud partitions. These interventions are fully reversible and can be removed in the future without harm to the historic fabric. “The proposed works have been carefully designed to ensure that any impact on the historic elements of the building is minimal.”

Details on the upper floors plans and the proposals for the lower floors can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.