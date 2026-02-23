PLANS have been drawn up for new padel tennis courts in Shenstone.

The development has been earmarked for land south of Dobbins garden centre.

If approved, it would see the installation of six new courts.

A planning statement said:

“The proposals seek to provide recreational facilities which are lacking in Lichfield. “With the provision of covered facilities as well, this makes the courts useable throughout the year and accessible to more users.”

The report said that the district could “easily sustain eight padel courts”.

Approval has previously been granted for a facility in Beacon Park, while proposals have also been submitted for indoor padel courts in Burntwood.

The planning statement added:

“Padel is a discipline of tennis and was recently recognised by Sport England. It is generally described as the fastest growing sport in the world and is increasingly becoming the fastest growing sport in the UK. “Padel is easy to learn and popular with women and men and played by people of all ages and abilities.”

Full details can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.