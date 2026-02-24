A LOCAL organisation’s bid to prevent care items being sent to landfill has been given a boost.

Grace Cares is expanding its collection capabilities for bulky items thanks to support from Severn Trent.

The group has previously relied heavily on volunteer drivers which has limited operational capacity.

But the link-up with Severn Trent will see it able to collect and deliver larger items such as profiling beds, mobility scooters and rise and recliner chairs.

Emma Smith, co-founder of Grace Cares, said:

“Our volunteers have been incredible in helping us build this model, but bulky items like beds and rise and recliners require additional capacity and coordination. “With Severn Trent’s support, we can now step up our ability to rescue the items that are hardest to move and therefore most likely to be discarded. “This isn’t about sending a van to collect small household items that people can easily bring to us. It’s about intervening where transport is the real barrier, ensuring large, life-changing pieces of equipment don’t go to waste.