A BUSINESS is brining its support to a popular local running event.

Salad brand Florette will be the headline sponsor of the Fradley 10k when it takes place on 8th March.

Hundreds of runners will take to the streets for the event which is now in its 27th year.

Sophie Taylor, from Florette, said:

“We are honoured to be part of such an incredible, community-centred event. “The Fradley 10k brings people together, encourages healthy, active lifestyles and reflects our commitment to wellbeing, sustainability and enjoying fresh food as part of everyday life. “Through our Florette and Friends programme, we’re proud to support runners of all abilities and to be involved in such a well-loved local tradition.”

Race director Paul Griffin said:

“We’re thrilled to have Florette on board as our headline sponsor. Their support will help us continue to grow the event and deliver a fantastic experience for runners and spectators alike. “It’s great to partner with a brand that champions health and community just as much as we do.”

For details on the race, visit fradley10k.co.uk.