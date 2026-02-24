UKRAINIANS living in Lichfield have marked the fourth anniversary of the Russian invasion of their homeland.

A ceremony at District Council House saw them joined by councillors and supporters to raise their nation’s flag and observe a period of remembrance for those killed during the war.

The invasion in February 2022 forced millions of Ukrainian people to flee to safety across Europe and beyond, with 296 moving to Lichfield district.

Among the 53 who currently live in the area is Iryna Lytvynenko. She said:

“Ukraine is fighting for peace in the whole independent world. “These four years show us that we can be strong, respectful and tight-knit. Being in Lichfield gives us a strong sense of belonging to community. We feel welcomed and supported.”

Karina Katsiuba added:

“For four years, the Ukrainian nation has demonstrated its resilience and strength – and with God’s help we will be able to achieve justice.”

At the outset of the conflict, Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, was among those who travelled to support those Ukrainians fleeing the invasion.

He said:

“Four years on from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, this anniversary is a deeply bittersweet moment. I still remember standing at the Polish border and seeing families arrive with little more than a suitcase, exhausted and uncertain about what lay ahead. “In the months that followed, many of those same women and children came to Lichfield. Our community opened its doors, and they in turn have given so much back. “They are now our colleagues, our volunteers, our business owners and our friends. They have strengthened the fabric of our city in steady and determined ways. “While I know that many hope to return home in the future, I also hope they know this – they will always have a home here in Lichfield.”