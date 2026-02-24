LICHFIELD City will look to finally make the trip to Coventry Sphinx for their rearranged fixture.

The weather has thwarted previous attempts to get the encounter played.

Ivor Green’s men currently sit four points and one place above their 16th placed hosts after securing back-to-back draws.

But Sphinx, who have two games in hand on City go into the fixture tonight (24th February) on the back of a 1-0 triumph over Rugby Town.

Lichfield will be hoping to avenge defeat in the reverse future in September when a John Mills strike wasn’t enough as they went down 2-1 at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium.

Kick-off tonight is at 7.45pm.