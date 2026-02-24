YOUNG rugby stars from Lichfield have their sights set on silverware when they compete in a regional final.

The under 16 girls side will face a strong Northern RUFC team at Cooke Fields at 1pm on Sunday (1st March).

The city squad is coached by Ian Cokayne, father of England World Cup winner Amy Cokayne, and Mark Woodward, dad of Leicester Tigers ace Joseph Woodward.

Ian said:

“We feel blessed with the talent within the group and are excited to see how the girls rise to the challenge against a quality Northern RUFC team.”