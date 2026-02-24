LICHFIELD Women saw their run of seven straight wins come to an end with a 55-20 defeat at Kenilworth.

Even allowing for a shortage of front row forwards, the Myrtle Greens were not expecting to find themselves conceding such a high number of points against a side below them in the table, especially given their defensive record in recent weeks.

Two tries in the opening ten minutes gave the hosts a 14-point lead – and there were five in total by half-time to give them a 33-15 advantage.

From that scoreline, there was no way back, but they did manage to earn a bonus point.

Elsewhere, the 2nds lost 32-24 at home to Derby.