A BURNTWOOD school has been recognised for work taking place to support students.

Chase Terrace Academy has received the Excellence in Pupil Development Award.

The national accreditation highlights schools that demonstrate outstanding pastoral care and holistic support, foster personal development, confidence, resilience and wellbeing to prepare youngsters for life beyond the classroom.

During the assessment process, the academy was praised as “a school that thinks very carefully about its personal development offer”, with assessors recognising that “every pupil matters”.

Across all three inspection visits, the conduct and character of students were commended, with behaviour being described as “consistently polite, engaging well with their peers and communicating effectively”.

A spokesperson for Chase Terrace Academy said:

“This achievement reflects the collective dedication of staff, students and families to creating a positive, inclusive and supportive school community. “The Excellence in Pupil Development Award stands as a testament to Chase Terrace Academy’s ongoing commitment to nurturing well-rounded, confident and resilient young people, fully prepared for the opportunities and challenges of the future.”