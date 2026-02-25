A CARE home in Lichfield has turned on the style for a fashion event.

Staff and residents at The Spires shared their memories of different trends, as well as highlighting some of their favourite outfits.

There was even a catwalk for popular fashion styles to be showcased.

Deputy manager Beverley Cole said:

“Our residents loved talking about their favourite outfits from over the years, where they got their clothes from and how much they cost. “Clothes are such an important part of an occasion – it was wonderful to see our residents’ photos from significant events in their lives and to talk about what everyone wore at that point in time.”