COUNCILLORS have agreed plans to increase part of the council tax bill by 1.99%.

The move was part of what Lichfield District Council said would deliver a “balanced financial plan” to protect services and invest in communities.

The budget agreement will see additional investment in social rented housing, parks and open spaces and enhanced pedestrianisation.

As part of the plans, £4.68million of reserves will be used to support local projects and priorities across the district ahead of local government reorganisation.

But residents will pay more, with a typical Band D council tax precept – the share of the bill going to Lichfield District Council – increasing by £3.94 a year.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, said:

“This budget is about doing the right thing for our residents – protecting the services people rely on every day while continuing to invest in our communities and local priorities. “Our investment of £4.68million as a lasting investment in local communities demonstrates our commitment to continuing to improve the district and support our communities as we prepare for the changes ahead through local government reorganisation. “This is a balanced and responsible budget that ensures we remain financially resilient while continuing to deliver improvements that make a real difference to residents’ lives. “We remain focused on delivering a greener, healthier and more prosperous district, and this budget ensures we can continue making a positive difference for residents.”