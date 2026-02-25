COUNCILLORS have paid tribute to the people of Ukraine following the fourth anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Members of Lichfield District Council joined some of those who moved to the area after the war began in their homeland.

A local service saw the Ukrainian flag raised and acts of remembrance for those who killed during the war.

Cllr Keith Vernon, chair of Lichfield District Council, said the ceremony had been “moving”.

He told a meeting of the local authority:

“It is impossible to comprehend the trials and tribulations of the Ukrainian people. “I hope that knowing that their struggle is supported does give some support to the Ukrainian community.”

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community and public protection, said he too had been moved by the plight of the Ukrainian community in the district.

He said:

“I have been at those ceremonies for four years – who would have thought we would still be here thinking of the fact that we have residents in our district who are refugees from war-torn areas of Ukraine. “I personally pledge my support to them and to do whatever we can within our community to stand with Ukraine and their citizens.”