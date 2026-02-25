LICHFIELD City suffered defeat on the road as they went down 3-1 at Coventry Sphinx.

The fixture finally went ahead after previous attempts to play the game had been thwarted by the weather.

A fast-paced start saw City’s Lewi Burnside firing wide, while the hosts had an early effort deflected just past the post.

It was Coventry who broke the deadlock when Patrick Zito slotted home from a corner.

The lead didn’t last long though as Lichfield levelled when Josh Mansell’s cross allowed Jude Taylor to fire past home keeper Oliver Bosworth.

A rollercoaster opening 20 minutes continued when Coventry restored their lead after Brett Lloyd powered past Brendon Bunn from the edge of the box.

The second half saw Lichfield go in search of another equaliser with a John Mills header kept out by Bosworth.

But Coventry wrapped up the points on the hour mark when Raymond Poku found the net after a scramble in the box.