LICHFIELD Hockey Club’s women suffered defeat in a game of 12 goals against Loughborough Students.

With only 12 players available, the city side were always going to face an uphill task to overcome the joint league leaders.

Loughborough dominated from the off, but had to wait to break the deadlock when a breakaway saw the ball tapped in at the back post.

But Lichfield responded with Ellie Doubleday denied by the post. However, Molly Papadopoullos was on hand for the rebound to slot onto the bottom corner.

They then took the lead just before half-time when a well-executed short corner routine was slapped in by Amy Palmer.

Loughborough clearly regrouped at the interval as they came out firing at the start of the second half and put away two within ten minutes through some fast and well-drilled attacks.

Lichfield responded with a second from Amy Palmer after a break down from a short corner strike to level things once more.

But Loughborough scored almost immediately from the restart and took the lead once again.

Not to be outdone, Lichfield continued to show some lovely attacking play and were rewarded when Ella Delderfield rounded the keeper and pushed the ball into the goal for Lichfield’s fourth.

Their efforts were in vain though as the last 15 minutes saw Loughborough take advantage of tiring legs to score four more before the final whistle