AN on-demand bus service rolled out by Lichfield District Council has been branded “an absolute waste of public money”.

Labour group leader Cllr Sue Woodward’s comments came during a debate over an amendment to the local authority’s budget.

The change – backed by 24 votes to 23 – saw the opposition groups agree to reallocate some funding in the Conservative financial plan to explore transport options to serve the new cinema development.

Cllr Paul Taylor, Labour shadow cabinet lead for finance, told a meeting of the council that a new approach was needed after the trial of the LinkUp service.

He said:

“LinkUp was admirable, but the cost per journey of continuing shows the demand around old routes has gone. “People have reorganised their lives following the loss of fixed regular bus routes, so we need to create routes around new demand such as the cinema. “Setting up a service around the cinema and night-time economy outlets in that area will allow a wider selection of residents to benefit from the investment this council is making.”

LinkUp has been funded by UK Shared Prosperity Fund cash as part of a trial until March.

But Cllr Woodward said the numbers did not stack up and that alternatives needed to be explored:

“The huge cost per journey – £200 per journey when the fare is £3 – is an absolute waste of public money. It’s just ridiculous. “Specific and bespoke services are the way forward. That is what we are proposing, not just to support residents, but to ensure the cinema is a commercial success as well.”

Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, Conservative cabinet member told the meeting that any plans for bus provision would always have some restrictions.

She added:

“We cannot cover existing public transport routes by the private operators, so when we look at going towards the cinema we may find that would be a particular difficulty where we already have existing providers. “The opportunity of running the trial has also revealed a huge amount of very valuable information. “One area in Streethay that has a retirement village cannot have a bus service because they can’t get vehicles there as they are too large. But we could use a LinkUp size bus to provide a service. “We can still make a huge and notable difference for resdients, but especially those in more isolated areas.”

“A spurious waste of money”

Conservative leader Cllr Doug Pullen said there was little evidence to suggest the opposition call for additional funding would alter historic challenges with transport provision.

He said:

“We used to have a very large community transport service. I remember as cabinet member ten years ago that we got rid because it wasn’t used enough – we couldn’t get people to use it. “Technology moved on and we had an on demand service that wasn’t being used as well. “We’ve had a go several times and it ends up costing more money than we anticipate and doesn’t assist people who really need the help. “It’s a spurious waste of money to put £50,000 into community transport without thought of what we are going to do differently to make it work this time.”

However, Labour’s Cllr Darren Ennis said the council had a responsibility to ensure the city centre continued to thrive by ensuring people could access it.

He said:

“We invested into a cinema, but this is a cinema some people who can’t drive will struggle to get to – looking at different ways to make Lichfield work is nothing but a positive. “We raise a lot of tax through business rates, but the way we do that is by allowing businesses in the city to be successful – footfall is the first key point. “We have to get people to the shops. It’s not a big ask.”