A SHOW home has opened at a new housing development near Lichfield.
Cameron Homes is working on the Octara Court scheme off Bond End in Yoxall.
Prices at the development of eight homes range from £750,000 to £1million
Ranjit Kang, head of marketing at Cameron Homes, said:
“Octara Court represents a rare opportunity to experience exceptional craftsmanship and carefully considered detailing within a beautifully executed new-build setting. The specification has been curated to deliver depth, texture and quiet sophistication, creating a home that feels distinctive, refined and enduring.
“Our interior scheme, designed by Cheshire-based Haus Interiors, is centred around warm, rich tones layered with natural materials and soft neutrals to establish a welcoming, cocooning atmosphere.
“Set within a prime location and surrounded by a thriving, close-knit community, Octara Court is perfectly suited to a broad spectrum of buyers. Whether upsizing, rightsizing or simply seeking a home with greater presence and flexibility, this development offers space, quality and style for every stage of life.”
To book a show home visit, call 01543 648788 or email OctaraCourt@cameronhomes.co.uk.