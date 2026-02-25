A SHOW home has opened at a new housing development near Lichfield.

Cameron Homes is working on the Octara Court scheme off Bond End in Yoxall.

Prices at the development of eight homes range from £750,000 to £1million

Ranjit Kang, head of marketing at Cameron Homes, said:

“Octara Court represents a rare opportunity to experience exceptional craftsmanship and carefully considered detailing within a beautifully executed new-build setting. The specification has been curated to deliver depth, texture and quiet sophistication, creating a home that feels distinctive, refined and enduring. “Our interior scheme, designed by Cheshire-based Haus Interiors, is centred around warm, rich tones layered with natural materials and soft neutrals to establish a welcoming, cocooning atmosphere. “Set within a prime location and surrounded by a thriving, close-knit community, Octara Court is perfectly suited to a broad spectrum of buyers. Whether upsizing, rightsizing or simply seeking a home with greater presence and flexibility, this development offers space, quality and style for every stage of life.”

To book a show home visit, call 01543 648788 or email OctaraCourt@cameronhomes.co.uk.